ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Man charged in 'forcible rape' of woman at Charleston parking garage: Police

By Joseph Erickson
wpde.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the rape of a woman at a Charleston parking garage, according to an...

wpde.com

Comments / 4

sims31
3d ago

Last Sunday evening I was trying to leave that parking garage. There were only a handful of cars left in the garage & lots of sketchy looking characters. Only 1 exit was available & then it said Cash Only, Sorry For The Inconvenience. I came close to driving through the arm & leaving a note saying sorry for the Inconvenience...I didn't have any cash! I had no cash & finally got the card reader to accept 1 of my cards.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident. The shooting happened at around noon Saturday near the corner of Palm Street And Church Street. The person killed...
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Goose Creek, SC
iheart.com

Four Injured In North Charleston Shooting Outside Nightclub

(North Charleston, SC)-- Four people are injured after a shooting outside of a North Charleston nightclub. Police responded to La Creme Lounge just after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found three people with gunshot wounds in the nightclub's parking lot, and a fourth victim later arrived at the hospital. An investigation...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: Suspicious package was ‘large fuse’ inside Ashley Ridge High School

UPDATE: Officials tell News 2 that a large fuse, which would normally be used for stadium lighting, was discovered inside the school’s main building. Crews are clearing the scene. — SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at Ashley Ridge High School. Law enforcement officials are working to determine the contents of […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Parking Garage#Violent Crime#Abc News 4#Musc
iheart.com

Charleston Co. deputy injured in 2020 crash sues hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy is suing MUSC for medical malpractice and gross negligence in connection with his treatment following a devastating crash on the Don Holt Bridge. Deputy Mike Costanzo was seriously hurt in a crash on July 1, 2020, while he was on...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified the individual killed in an officer-involved shooting as, James Robert Frazier, Jr., 50, of Myrtle Beach. At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Coroner Ridgeway said he was called to respond to an address near the corner...
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Attorneys discuss possible outcomes of Murdaugh bond hearing

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected in a Colleton County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged last week in the murders of his wife Margaret and Paul Murdaugh. Attorneys following the developments say several things could happen during the hearing, including deciding whether or not to deny the bond, set […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Man accused of fatally shooting woman with pellet gun at Bonneau residence

BONNEAU — A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly admitting he fatally shot a woman with a pellet gun during an argument last week in Berkeley County. Jawon Qountil Lampkin was charged July 14 with murder and a weapon offense on allegations he shot and killed 28-year-old Amber Tipton with a pellet gun.
BONNEAU, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a series of thefts, including a vehicle stolen from a parking garage. Police say the thefts happened in the downtown area in late June. The vehicle pictured, a black BMW X6, with a...
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Four people shot outside of club in North Charleston

AP — Four people were injured in a shooting outside of a North Charleston, South Carolina, nightclub early Saturday. The Post and Courier reported that police were called to Le Crème Lounge around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found three people who had been shot in the parking lot near the entrance to the club. A fourth victim was at the hospital.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy