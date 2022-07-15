ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sentencing hearing scheduled for July 27 for man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing date has been rescheduled for the 67-year-old man convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019. Henry West was scheduled to be sentenced in May, but on the day of the sentencing requested a new attorney. The request postponed the...

www.wsaw.com

