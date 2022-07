Veteran cornerback Joe Haden remains unsigned with training camps about to get underway, but one star wide receiver appears to want Haden to join him in Buffalo. Stefon Diggs posted a video of Haden going to work out to his Instagram story over the weekend and added the familiar eyeball emojis in what appears to be a suggestion that the Bills take a look at signing the three-time Pro Bowler.

21 HOURS AGO