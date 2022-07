MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It is defiantly a common theme as we get into the heart of summer where mother nature loves to leave her heater on all day. I love to be the one to give you some good news because some relief is on the way in a form or a frontal boundary. This frontal boundary will move in Monday afternoon, and it will bring some nice showers and thunderstorms to our area to help cool us off. Feel like temperatures earlier in the day will be above 100 degrees so even though that hasn’t prompted us to be put into a heat advisory it’s still going to be a hot one until the rain cools us off.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO