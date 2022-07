A Florida House race was officially decided Sunday after a Pinellas judge ruled one of the two candidates on the ballot ineligible to run. Republican Adam Anderson, 39, of Palm Harbor, will represent House District 57 in north Pinellas County. His opponent, Austin Brownfield, 41, of Safety Harbor, was taken off the ballot by the county elections supervisor because he has not been a registered Republican for long enough to participate in a GOP primary.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO