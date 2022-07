The Statesboro Starbucks on Northside Drive will close at noon on July 21 for a projected four weeks of interior renovations. Because the Statesboro location is such a high producer, the interior will be completely redesigned to achieve not only a modernized look but also a more efficient flow for filling orders. While the exterior of the building will remain as-is, the renovation will achieve more interior space overall.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO