Steve Lacy Dissects a Breakup on Dreamy Sophomore LP ‘Gemini Rights’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years after the release of his GRAMMY-nominated debut LP Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy has returned with his sophomore album. Out today, July 15, Gemini Rights hears the singer reflect on ending a relationship and the slow process of moving on in its aftermath. The 10-track album opens with...

Kid Cudi Replacing Kanye West as Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Headliner

Rolling Loud has announced that Kid Cudi will be replacing Kanye West as the day one headliner for Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler confirmed the news in a statement that read, “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”
Lil Uzi Vert Releases "I KNOW" and "SPACE CADET"

Last week, Lil Uzi Vert officially announced his Red & White EP with a look at the cover artwork for the pre-album. The release is expected to serve as build-up to his upcoming P!NK studio album, the follow-up to Eternal Atake. After releasing “SPACE CADET,” produced by Brandon Finessin, Bally, and ShaunGoBrazy, late last week, the rapper has now dropped “I KNOW.”
Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
Jay Z
St. Vincent and GANT Dive Into the Glamorous, Sexy and Hedonistic '70s

Thanks to St. Vincent, GANT is in its “sleazy-1970s” era. Working together, the American singer-songwriter and the heritage American label have produced a ten-piece capsule collection that celebrates the sex-fuelled rock ‘n’ roll ’70s, delivering a unisex collection of tailoring that blends the glamor of Elton John with the hedonism of Studio 54, all while injecting a dose of disco fever.
#Gemini#Music News#Other Music#Grammy#Mercury
Essentials: Chris Stamp

For our latest installment of Essentials, we have a special wedding edition by Stampd founder and creative director, Chris Stamp, who got married last month in Mexico. When asked about his thought process behind the essential items he brought along for his big day, he mused: “I tried to encompass my most utilized items throughout the build-up to my wedding and also just the things that came to mind when I thought ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna get married’ and what that’s gonna look like.” He continued, “I’m a huge product person — I love putting products together in certain ways, certain settings, and what’s a better setting than your wedding weekend. You never think you’re gonna get there, then you actually do, so I tried to be a little bit intentional about some of the pieces that I brought for that weekend and also things that I truly love.”
Fat Joe Reveals a colette x Air Jordan 1 High Sample

Aside from being a late ’90s-early 2000s rap mainstay and a certified rap icon, Fat Joe is well known as a serious sneakerhead. Normally keeping a rather low profile in the world of footwear, with the occasional on-foot sneaker shot, the New York rapper recently showed off something very interesting in his collection.
Rico Nasty Cycles Through Outfits in “Blow Me” Music Video

Rico Nasty has released a new track titled “Blow Me” from her upcoming LP, Las Ruinas. Alongside her rap-rock sound, the Maryland-born artist is known for her eclectically eye-catching style. Channeling this aspect of her persona, the “Blow Me” music video fittingly showcases Nasty on a runway treadmill getting off fits with pieces from Rick Owens, Givenchy and more.
Anderson .Paak and Vans Return To Celebrate the Brand’s Most Iconic Styles

Multiple Grammy-winning artist and iconic musician Anderson .Paak continues his brand ambassadorship with Vans for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, by helping the brand to launch its “Classic Since Forever” shoe campaign. Emphasizing the Vans motto, “Off the Wall,” .Paak appears in the new advertisement playing the drums while...
'The Boys' Spin-Off Officially Titled as 'Gen V'

Following the season 3 finale of the anti-hero series The Boys, a spin-off of the series initially named The Boys College has been officially titled as Gen V. The upcoming series features a college-themed spin-off of the original “The Boys” series—featuring cast members Jaz Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, London Thor, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips and Derek Luh.
HBO Drops Official Trailer for New Series 'THE IDOL' Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

The Weeknd is currently on the road for the first leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour, and in the midst of all of his concert buzz, he’s taking the time to shed light on his newest acting venture. THE IDOL — a new drama series that will be available to watch on HBO MAX — stars the Canadian pop artist and Lily-Rose Depp and has just released its first official trailer.
Salehe Bembury Shares First Look at His Crocs Pollex Clog "Kuwata"

One of the most talked about designers in this age of footwear and streetwear fashion is Salehe Bembury. He’s captured the hearts of fans across the globe for his stunning footwear renditions and unique storytelling, and if there’s one initiative tied to his name that continues to create a considerable amount of buzz, it’s his ongoing collaborations with Crocs. The NY-bred creative is expected to launch a plethora of more Pollex Clog colorways, one of which is the “Kuwata” iteration that he has just teased.
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Horror Film Receives a First Poster

After receiving a series of stills back in May, we now have a first poster for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Coming after the original copyright of Winnie the Pooh along with other works entered public domain, the live-action horror film is set to be a gore-filled retelling of the classic story.
Levi's Taps Naomi Osaka for Lively SS22 Capsule

After partnering with LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s The SpringHill Company to launch an entertainment production company last month, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Levi’s to craft a playful denim collection for Spring/Summer 2022. The collection, which draws inspiration from original sketches by the four-time...
