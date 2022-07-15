Jagjit Singh sentenced to 35 years to life in 'honor killing'

Jagjit Singh was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison Friday after being convicted in May for first degree murder in the death of his 37-year-old daughter-in-law Sumandeep Kooner.

Singh will also be required to pay restitution to Kooner's next of kin in an amount yet to be determined.

According to court documents, Singh shot Kooner multiple times at a home in Southwest Bakersfield in 2019. The defense claimed he was disrespected by the woman so killing her was a matter of honor.

A Bakersfield Police officer, speaking to Singh in Punjabi, interviewed him about the moments he allegedly shot and killed Kooner. Singh claimed Kooner was having an affair, speaking to a man who was living in England, and was allegedly going to leave her husband, Singh's son.

According to court documents , Singh says he confronted Kooner about the affair, lecturing her about why she should not leave the family. Singh claims Kooner then became upset and stated she was not interested in hearing his advice.