What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - July 15

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Resident Evil (Netflix)


The video game franchise of “Resident Evil” is perhaps the most adapted video game in the world. Netflix just made another series, significantly departing from the original story. The show follows two separate timelines through the eyes of Jade Wesker, who battles infected and zombie like creatures.

Persuasion (Netflix)


Starring Dakota Johnson , “Persuasion” is based on Jane Austen’s last novel. It follows Anne, a woman who years before declined her great love’s marriage proposal because he had little prospects, only to reunite with him years later and learn that his circumstances have changed.

FBoy Island (Hulu)


“FBoy Island” is a reality dating series, following three girls and a 26 guys, with 13 of them claiming to be nice guys, and 13 claimingto be f boys. The women have to guess who’s who, with there being $100,000 at stake.

What We Do In The Shadows (Hulu)


Taika Waititi is mostly known for his Thor movies, but he’s also one of the producers of “What We Do In The Shadows,” a beloved comedy series back for its fourth season. The series follows a group of vampires that are decidedly un-vampire-like, as they live their daily lives.

Solar Opposites (Hulu)


“Solar Opposites” is back for a third season, trailing a family of aliens from a better world who must find refuge in middle America.

The Rehearsal (HBO Max)


The HBO comedy stars beloved comedian Nathan Fielder in a docuseries where people rehearse stressful moments in their lives in order to increase their odds of success.

Umma (Netflix)


Lastly, this July 16th, “Umma” will be available to stream on Netflix. The horror movie, starring Sandra Oh and Fivel Stewart , follows a mother and her daughter living in a farm. When the mother learns that her daughter wants to go away to college, she starts having nightmares about becoming her own mother.

