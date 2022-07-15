SEE IT: Christopher Meloni ditches clothes in new Peloton ad

Christopher Meloni put it all out there in a new ad for the Peloton app.

The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star stripped naked — minus a strategically placed blur bubble — in a commercial for the indoor cycling company.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” alum, 61, says as he lifts weights in his birthday suit. “Honestly, I don’t get it.”

Chris Meloni, of “Law and Order” fame, appears naked in a Peloton ad. (Getty; Peloton)

“Me? I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all. Sure, they’re famous for their amazing equipment,” says Meloni mid-crunches. “But the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts.”

The suggestive ad sees Meloni meditating and even going on a run — which triggers a watching dog’s barking — with only a few pixels for coverage.

“Now does that seem strange to you?” he asks the viewer, mid-stretch.

The ad ends with a reference to Meloni’s famed role as Detective Elliot Stabler on “SVU,” a role he’s since reprised on the “Organized Crime” spin-off.

“In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups: those who wear pants and Christopher Meloni,” narrates a voice.