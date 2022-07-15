Sacramento’s 2nd annual Great American Triathlon is back. What to know and where to watch

The second annual Great American Triathlon is returning to Sacramento early Saturday morning, after a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators from all over Northern California come out to watch the region’s race of fitness and endurance, which features categories and awards in varying skills levels.

What does the triathlon consist of and where can I watch the race?

What is the triathlon?

The Sacramento race course doesn’t involve swimming, but it does require paddling. The race, which in 2019 replaced the one of the world’s oldest triathlons called Eppie’s Great Race, takes place at the American River Parkway and consists of a run, biking and paddle event, in which participants use kayaks or canoes.

The 24.2 mile race can be broken down into three sections — a 5.2 mile run, 12.5 mile bike and a 6.1 paddle. The event begins with the singing of the national anthem at 7:45 a.m., and runners should arrive at the William Pond Recreation Area starting as early as 6 a.m.

Along with serving as a challenging fitness competition, the event also raises money for local children’s charities and the American River Parkway Foundation , which supports the recreational park’s conservation and development.

This year’s fundraising goal is $5,000, and so far donors have raised just over $2,000 .

Where can I watch the race?

Spectators can follow and cheer the race using the course set up by organizers.

Great American Triathlon 2022 race course. Athletes start their run at the William B. Pond Park. Great American Triathlon

The starting line is at the William B. Pond Park, where athletes will run along the American River Parkway up to the Guy West Bridge, near Sacramento State University.

The second leg of the race involves biking upstream to the Lower Sunrise footbridge, which is another area for spectators to watch athletes.

The triathlon culminates with participants paddling the American River from the Sunrise Bridge to River Bend Park in Rancho Cordova.

