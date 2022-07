Until this year, Colorado counties with voter-approved lodging taxes could only use the proceeds for advertising and marketing of local tourism. But state lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill, House Bill 22-1117, that expands the allowed uses of county lodging taxes — paid as a percentage tacked on to the nightly rate at hotels, motels, guesthouses and short-term rentals. Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, signed HB-1117 into law March 31. It takes effect Aug. 10.

