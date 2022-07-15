ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

North Middle School names new principal

By Rhett Baxley
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – North Middle School has named William “Will” Roberts as its new principal. Roberts has spent the last five years as a Certified School Manager at Union County Middle School.

Roberts received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary History Education from Brescia University and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Western Kentucky University. He has seventeen years of educational experience and started his career as a Social Studies teacher at Henderson County High School.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come back to Henderson County Schools to foster and build relationships with all members of the North Middle School community. I am excited to work with such dedicated and hardworking staff, students, and families while getting the privilege to showcase the excellence North Middle School has to offer each and every day,” said Roberts. “I am honored by the trust and faith Dr. Lawson, Mr. Reusch, and the site-based council at North Middle School have shown in me and I cannot wait to champion all the extraordinary individuals and opportunities at North Middle School.”

Superintendent Dr. Bob Lawson commented, “Mr. Roberts will be an outstanding addition to North Middle School. He has a strong work ethic and a passion for helping students succeed. Additionally, he has a deep care for North Middle School, Henderson County Schools and our community. We welcome him back to our district.”

More information can be known by contacting Henderson County Schools Human Resources Director Jinger Carter at (270) 831-5000 or by emailing her at jinger.carter@henderson.kyschools.us.

WEHT/WTVW

Rise Ministry spreads the word through community cleanup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Christian nonprofit is spreading its message while working to beautify the city, one park at a time. Rise Ministry hosted a community cleanup and prayer walk at Diamond Valley Park Saturday afternoon. This is the third city park the group has focused their community efforts on. One Rise official […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County law enforcement agencies used the former South Middle School building for active shooter training last week. That included officers and deputies from Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville, Central City, and Powderly Police Departments, as well as the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. That...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Local murder cases highlighted on new Dateline show

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dateline’s newest series will focus on two Wabash Valley murders. The show is called “Dateline: The Last Day.” The episode premiering Tuesday on the streaming service “Peacock” focuses on the murders of Vincennes University students Brook Baker and Erica Norman. Baker was raped and stabbed 11 times in her off-campus […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

GALLERY: Owensboro road closed for pipe replacement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have begun work in Owensboro that’s expected to last several days. The Daviess County Fiscal Court shared images of the progress on social media. According to county officials, the project closed down Pleasant Valley Road between East 8th Street and the railroad tracks....
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Water main break closes Mill Road on Evansville’s north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A major water main break on Evansville’s north side could impact your ability to get ready for work and ultimately to work Tuesday morning. This was around 2:30 a.m. at Mill Road, about a block west of Stringtown. Water was pouring from all over and flooding the area. Our crew was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Girls can learn self-defense in upcoming YMCA class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to UN Women, an estimated 736 million women globally have been subjected to some form of violence at least once in their life. That’s nearly 1 in every 3 women. The skill of self-defense has proven to be an effective way to counter physical and sexual violence. To help women […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Skies open up for local church’s produce giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the rainy weather, All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest held their monthly produce giveaway Sunday. Tri-Staters were able to pick and choose from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables at Saint Anthony Church on First Avenue in Evansville. One All Saints parishioner says it’s good to provide fresh produce […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indoor sports complex presented to Owensboro city council

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new sports complex in Owensboro appears to be closer to reality. Pinnacle Indoor Sports, a company that has built 60 indoor facilities across the country, presented city commissioners with the new proposal on July 14. It would be located inside Towne Square Mall. Officials discussed whether the complex should be […]
OWENSBORO, KY
