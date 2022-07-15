North Middle School names new principal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – North Middle School has named William “Will” Roberts as its new principal. Roberts has spent the last five years as a Certified School Manager at Union County Middle School.

Roberts received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary History Education from Brescia University and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Western Kentucky University. He has seventeen years of educational experience and started his career as a Social Studies teacher at Henderson County High School.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come back to Henderson County Schools to foster and build relationships with all members of the North Middle School community. I am excited to work with such dedicated and hardworking staff, students, and families while getting the privilege to showcase the excellence North Middle School has to offer each and every day,” said Roberts. “I am honored by the trust and faith Dr. Lawson, Mr. Reusch, and the site-based council at North Middle School have shown in me and I cannot wait to champion all the extraordinary individuals and opportunities at North Middle School.”

Superintendent Dr. Bob Lawson commented, “Mr. Roberts will be an outstanding addition to North Middle School. He has a strong work ethic and a passion for helping students succeed. Additionally, he has a deep care for North Middle School, Henderson County Schools and our community. We welcome him back to our district.”

More information can be known by contacting Henderson County Schools Human Resources Director Jinger Carter at (270) 831-5000 or by emailing her at jinger.carter@henderson.kyschools.us.