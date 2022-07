WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Museum has been in operation since 1994 and greets around 25,000 annual visitors from 50 countries and all 50 states. The site provides a unique perspective on social history in the century following the Civil War. They hold dozens of events each year, from lectures on history, race and architecture to jazz concerts, movie nights and wine festivals.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO