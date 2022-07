If you were driving along Fall Street in Seneca Falls Monday afternoon, you likely spotted a parade of workers walking around the ITT Goulds Pumps facility. A spokesperson from the Buffalo office for United Steel Workers 3298, which represents a majority of the Seneca Falls employees, told us it was a “friendly march” by union workers as they enter contract negotiations with ITT.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO