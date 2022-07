A Black man in Texas has sued a police officer for allegedly body slamming him while he was handcuffed and leaving him without medical assistance for 20 hours, resulting in his paralysis from the waist down.The lawsuit filed last week by Christopher Shaw, 42, said Beaumont police officer James Gillen assaulted him on 12 June 2021 when he was lodged in Jack Brooks Federal Building for public intoxication.It added that the injury has left Mr Shaw paralysed for life.The police officer allegedly grabbed Mr Shaw while he was handcuffed and flipped him over, after which he fell on the...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 38 MINUTES AGO