ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Fair looking to hire hundreds of team members

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is looking to hire for the annual summertime festival. According to the release, more than a dozen different types of roles are...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear signs 6 bills to expand access to education in the commonwealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear joined state lawmakers, educators and advocates on Monday to sign six bipartisan bills that expand access to education in the commonwealth. The bills will address post-secondary pathways for high school students in alternative schools and teacher shortages. They will support early literacy education, due...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OPINION: KENTUCKY CROSSES INTO NEW ERA OF DRIVER LICENSING

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 18, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has delivered its fair share of big, bold and transformative infrastructure projects over the years. On June 27, 2022, we crossed a significant milestone by completing one of the largest statewide initiatives in our recent history that surprisingly didn’t involve roads or bridges.
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kentucky State Fair
Wave 3

KSP asking for public’s help in naming new mascot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for help in naming their new mascot. The agency has received name submissions and narrowed it down to 10 possible names. Voting is open until July 21. To cast your vote, visit here.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

WATCH | Lexington’s Crave Food & Music Festival returns at full capacity. In addition to the different local food options, they also have a range of different musical guests as well. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday was a special day in Lexington for one Paul Miller Ford employee. County...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

New Laws In Effect In Kentucky

A host of new laws are in effect in Kentucky. The new laws include tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers and porch pirates, new rules for public assistance, and required public comment periods for some actions by local school boards. The Kentucky Constitution states that new laws go into effect 90...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Story of the Unknown Grave of Kentucky’s Dancing Ghost

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Signs Bills Promoting Better Health Care in Kentucky

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers and health care advocates in the Capitol Rotunda to ceremonially sign six bills that provide Kentucky families with better access to health care. The bills the Governor signed support lung cancer screenings and community health workers, and they improve access to dental care,...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

KSP REPORTING FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 75 IN SOUTHERN KENTUCKY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (July 18, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that at approximately 11:53 AM, KSP Troopers from London Post 11 responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred on northbound Interstate 75 at the 23 mile marker in Whitley County. The initial investigation indicates that a 2002...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy