ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Gate, NJ

Historic Church Catches Fire

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dufH_0ghGU3RQ00
Photo courtesy Exit 82 Scanner News

OCEAN GATE – The Ocean Gate Church, which is almost 100 years old, suffered a fire this week.

The incident is under investigation so police have not yet responded to a request for more information by JerseyShoreOnline.com.

We will update the public when more information is available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: SUMMARY OF SHED COLLAPSE FROM WHITING FIRE DEPARTMENT

At approx 1:26pm Station 33 was dispatched to the Fox Hollow section of town for a structural collapse. Chief 3300 arrived on location and confirmed one individual was trapped beneath a collapsed shed. Rescue 3303 and Engine 3301 responded to the scene and crews were instructed to bring rescue airbags, saws, and cribbing to the collapsed structure. Also responding to the scene was an engine from JBMDL. Crews worked extensively to lift the structure from the individual/stabilize. Saws were then utilized to gain entry/access to the individual. The individual was successfully extricated from the structure and transported to Bowker Field for a Medivac (Engine 3311, Brush 3339, Utility 3327, an engine from Sta 60, and 6200 secured the LZ while aformentioned crews were making the rescue). Assisting on scene with patient care were EMTs from Manchester EMS and Paramedics from RWJ. A technical job well done by all involved.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: SHED COLLAPSE TRAPPING VICTIM

First responders are on the scene of a shed collapse on the 1400 block of Tuckerton Avenue. There is a victim trapped in the collapse with what may be life threatening injuries, as per reports over the scanner. The victim is conscious at this time. There is no additional information available at this time. As new details become available we will update our page.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean Gate, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

3-year-old dies after head-on minivan crash in Freehold, NJ

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — One of the three children in a mini-van that was involved in a head-on collision on Thursday has died. Three vehicles were involved in the crash — a Ford F-350 driven by a 53-year-old man from Little Egg Harbor Township, a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Denise James, 42, of Ocean Township in Ocean County, and a Honda CR-V driven by a 34-year-old Jackson resident.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Car Crashes In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A police vehicle crashed in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at Wagner and Amboy avenues in Perth Amboy, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Township Congratulates Two Police Retirees

TOMS RIVER – At the recent Township Council meeting, they congratulated Corporal Thomas Herbst and CSO Robert Marion on their retirements. The Toms River Police Department would like to thank Corporal Herbst for his 21 years of service and his commitment to (ESU) Emergency Services Unit, Marine Unit, and dedication to the youth in the community.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Union Beach, NJ cop, 29, killed in off-duty crash on Route 36

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — An off-duty cop serving Union Beach was killed in a Sunday morning crash, according to police. Union Beach police Chief Michael Woodrow said on social media that Detective Corporal Timothy Kelly, Jr., 29, was a "rising star" who had been with the department for five years. He was taking a similar path to his father who had also served in law enforcement, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Voice

Young Pilot Killed In Cape May Plane Crash

A 22-year-old pilot was killed in a Cape May County plane crash early Saturday, July 16, authorities said. Thomas Gibson was the sole occupant of the single-engine Piper PA-12 that crashed into a field near Paramount Air Airport around 9:40 a.m., the FAA and Middle Township police said. The Ocean...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tons Of Debris Removed In Jersey Shore Area Clean-Ups

JERSEY SHORE – Construction debris, household garbage, and more were removed from forests and shores as part of the Barnegat Bay Blitz. The clean-ups took place over several days. In one area of protected open space, crews from the State Department of Environmental Protection, Ocean County Parks, and the Public Works departments from Toms River and Berkeley collected three, 30-yard containers of trash and debris.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
CBS Philly

Sand Tiger Shark Sighting Close To Beach In Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (CBS) — A shark sighting down the shore, and it’s not too far from the beach. A sand tiger shark was spotted less than 100 yards off the beach, about a mile north of the Barnegat Inlet. Reel Fantasea Fishing Charters shared a video on Facebook, writing: “you never know what lurks below.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

4 teenagers injured in Newark shooting

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four teenagers were injured in a shooting in Newark on Sunday.It happened just before 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway.Newark officials say two 14-year-olds were grazed and are in stable condition.A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were also injured. Details on their injuries were not provided, but the 15-year-old is reportedly in critical condition while the 17-year-old is stable.The investigation is ongoing.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

Ocean City Man Dies In Plane Crash In Middle Township, Cape May County, Police Say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 22-year-old man died in a plane crash in Middle Township, Cape May County on Saturday morning, authorities say. Police identified the man as Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, New Jersey. Police said he was the pilot of the plane and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at the Paramount Airfield at 317 Route 47 South in the Green Creek section of Middle Township around 9:30 a.m. The Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation of the crash was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy