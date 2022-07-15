ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Gerald Mayhew: Signs two-way contract

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mayhew (undisclosed) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Friday. Mayhew drew into 40...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Exits after crashing into wall

Sosa left Saturday's game against the Reds with an apparent leg injury after crashing into the wall while chasing a foul ball, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Sosa remained down initially and appeared to be in significant pain, but he was able to walk off under his own power. He reportedly avoided a fracture and is merely considered day-to-day, though it wouldn't be a surprise if he skips Sunday's series finale in order to secure some extra rest heading into the All-Star break.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bobby Wagner on move to Rams: 'I didn't want to leave Seattle,' but 'home was the next-best thing for me'

Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gerald Mayhew
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Tagged with four runs

Rogers (4-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia. Rogers turned in three scoreless innings to begin Sunday's contest. The Phillies broke out in the fourth, plating four runs in the frame, including a two-run shot from Yairo Munoz. It was the first time Rogers completed six innings since his April 28 win in Washington. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly to 5.46 with a 78:39 K:BB through 84 innings entering the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Belts 11th homer

France went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday. France showed why he was named to the AL All-Star squad with a two-RBI performance that helped the Mariners extend their winning streak to 14 games. His towering home run off Glenn Otto in the fifth was all the offense the Mariners would need to secure the win, and he added an insurance run later in the game. The first baseman is hitting .308 on the season with a 14.8% strikeout rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns as expected

Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: No longer starting Sunday

Alexander will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The Brewers will start Aaron Ashby on short rest instead, though a reason for the pitching change was not announced. Something may be off with Alexander -- he threw only 73 pitches across four innings in a rain-shortened outing Tuesday and Ashby just threw 101 pitches Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Starting Sunday

Matz (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Matz hasn't pitched for the Cardinals since May 22 due to left shoulder inflammation, but he recently made four rehab appearances at Triple-A Memphis and posted a 2.13 ERA, 17:3 K:BB and 0.95 WHIP in 12.2 innings. The southpaw made four starts in May prior to landing on the injured list, and he logged a 5.95 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 19.2 innings over that span.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sitting in third straight

Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he enters Sunday with an active seven-game hitting streak, Hampson will find himself on the bench for the third game in a row to close out the Rockies' first-half schedule. Now that Kris Bryant has returned from the paternity list and with C.J. Cron having overcome a recent wrist injury, the Rockies don't look like they'll have an everyday spot in the infield or outfield available for Hampson.
DENVER, CO

