Snyder, TX

Podcast: Snyder coach Wes Wood previews Tigers' football season

By Carson Field, Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

Wes Wood's third season at Snyder marked his most successful one yet. The Tigers went 9-4 and made it to the Class 4A Division II regional quarterfinals.

Wood appeared on the Big Country Ballers podcast this week to preview this year's team. Though Snyder graduated several seniors on both sides of the ball, the coach expects there to be some momentum heading into the year.

"Tradition never graduates," Wood said. "Some of those kids we will not be able to replace, but it's the 'next-man-up mentality.' We're hoping these young guys take the flag and keep pushing it forward."

Hunter Stewart, a dual-threat, was the Tigers' quarterback a year ago, but he graduated. The signal-caller battle entering the year is between Hunter's younger brother Easton, a junior, and senior Dyllan Angeley.

"They both have their own strengths and they both have their own weaknesses," Wood said. "The guy that can execute and lead our team the best is going to be that guy."

Wood said the offensive line will be a strength, as the blockers should be able to open holes for running back Dom Dominguez. Dominguez came into his own toward the back half of 2021, rushing for 100 yards twice.

"You win and lose games in the trenches, and I'm very excited about what we have coming up front," Wood said.

After UIL realignment, the Tigers see themselves with Wichita Falls Hirschi, Midland Greenwood, Graham and Sweetwater. All five teams in that district made the playoffs in 2021, and Hirschi enters the season as 4A Division II's No. 3 team.

Still, Wood believes his team can be competitive.

"The Tigers have an uphill battle, but that ain't no step for a stepper, right?" Wood said.

While 2021 was a landmark year for Snyder football, it was also a strong year for the entire athletic department. The school's boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and volleyball teams all made the playoffs.

As Wood oversaw the department, he applauded every sport's coaching staffs for buying in.

"I'm so proud of all of our coaches," Wood said. "They deserve it; they work hard. Let's keep it going."

