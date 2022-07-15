ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop's chairs once at Woodson High, then in theater lobby, now at Black history museum

By Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News
The two high-back chairs with red velvet seats were delivered Friday to Curtis House Cultural Center from the Paramount Theatre.

The Rev. Andrews Penns, who oversees museum operation, accept the chairs, which were placed inside for viewing.

The chairs previously were located in the principal's office at Woodson High School, which was closed in 1968 as Abilene integrated its schools.

Somehow, the chairs found their way to the Paramount, where they have sat in the lobby at least since 1987, when the theater was renovated.

"The Paramount does not know how they arrived at the theater, or who donated them, but we do know they were present at the theater’s reopening after restoration in 1987," Paramount executive director George Levesque said in a new release.

The board of directors at the historic theater recently voted to donate the chairs to the museum, which is located at 630 Washington St. They will be available for viewing there during the Woodson High reunion this year.

A framed photo of the chairs is on the wall at Curtis House, a former funeral home operated by a family in Abilene that has become a history museum for the Black community. The chairs were hand-carved, circa the 1840s.

A photograph of Laverne Conner, Miss Woodson for the 1965-66 school year, was taken with her seated in one of the chairs.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Bishop's chairs once at Woodson High, then in theater lobby, now at Black history museum

