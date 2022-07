WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman released a statement in response to new information about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. An investigative report said approximately 400 law enforcement officers were at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on the day of the school shooting but, a chaotic scene and a lack of communication prevented officers from entering the room and stopping the suspect for significantly longer than they should have. The report also said officers waited too long to act to confront the shooter that killed 19 students and two teachers.

