Fulton County, GA

Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis sends “target” letters to Georgia-based Trump allies in investigation

By Itoro Umontuen
 3 days ago
An alternate slate of electors nominated by the Republican Party of Georgia  cast their own electoral votes for President Donald Trump Vice President Mike Pence at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the same time the official Democratic electors were casting their votes for Vice President Joe Biden in another part of the Capitol. By choosing an alternate slate, Republicans hope to have those votes counted for Trump if a court rules in their favor, or if Congress chooses to accept the Republican electors. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sent target letters to Georgia-based allies of former President Donald J. Trump, an action signifying she is one step closer to an indictment in the role of selecting fake electors seeking to re-elect the 45th President after Joe Biden won Georgia. The recipients of the target letters, according to sources close to Yahoo News are, GOP state Sen. Burt Jones, Gov. Brian Kemp’s running mate for lieutenant governor; David Shafer, the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party; and state Sen. Brandon Beach.

On December 14, 2020, Jones, Shafer and Brandon Beach were on the second floor inside the Georgia State Capitol meeting as potential “Republican-appointed” electors in the hopes that former President Trump was able to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. They named themselves as electors and sent their names to the National Archives, in an illegal capacity.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Willis said there is a chance the 45th President will be called to testify.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday, May 2, 2022, to look into the actions of former President Donald Trump and his supporters who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The hearing took place in Atlanta. (Photo Credit: AP Photo/Ben Gray)

“Yes,” said Willis when asked if there was any chance Trump will be called to testify. “I think it’s something that we’re still weighing and evaluating.”

She also said she had spoken to Dwight Thomas, a veteran local defense lawyer who has been retained to represent Trump, as recently as Thursday. She declined to say what they talked about. Thomas did not respond to requests for comment.

Jones is embroiled in a battle against Democrat Charlie Bailey in the Lieutenant Governor’s race. In a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bailey described Jones’s role as “un-American.”

“Burt Jones doesn’t get to decide whose votes count and whose votes don’t … When you step in and say, ‘I am the official elector of this state, and I am saying that Donald Trump won this state despite the law, despite the certification (of votes), we are saying this because we want it to be the case,’ there’s nothing more un-American, there’s nothing more unpatriotic than an action like that,” Bailey told the AJC.

Meanwhile, Randy Evans, a Republican lawyer in Georgia who was the former President’s ambassador to Luxembourg, described Willis’s actions as, “a characterization of this as a political, partisan witch hunt.”

“These are nothing more than fake political attacks from a twice-failed politician who has no platform to run on,” said Jones’ spokesman Stephen Lawson. “Georgia families want someone who will put politics aside to deliver real results—and that’s exactly what I’ll be focused on doing as lieutenant governor.”

There are two avenues Willis can travel down after sending the target letters. First she can charge the fake electors with “false writing” because they allegedly filed fake documents alleging to be electors. Or secondly, she uses the false writing charge as a “predicate act” in order to net Trump in the larger scheme of tampering with an election as connected to his infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, prodding him to “find” enough votes to flip the election results.

