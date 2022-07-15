Lane Closure: Centennial Bridge Inspection starts July 18

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of Chelsea K. Forrester, age 28 of Pekin, IL. On Sunday, July 17th, 2022 at 7:41pm Deputies stopped Forrester for a traffic violation on US 34 at IL 94. Forrester was identified as the driver of the vehicle and found to have a Henderson County warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Forrester was placed under arrest on the warrant. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Deputies located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Forrester was transported to the Henderson County Jail. Forrester is currently being held on the warrant with a bond of $4000.00, 10% to apply and charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A judge set the bond for the possession of Methamphetamine charge at $6000.00, 10% to apply. Forrester is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

