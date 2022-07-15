ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personnel file: July 15, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors of Dover Federal Credit Union announced that Chaz Rzewnicki, CEO is departing the based credit union. In 2016, Chaz was promoted to the role of CEO, the same year, the credit union recorded a $6.3 million loss. “Through Chaz’s servant leadership style, he was able...

Manifest MedEx Announces Erica Galvez as Chief Executive Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Manifest MedEx (MX), California’s leading health information network, announced today that Erica Galvez has been appointed as the new chief executive officer, assuming responsibilities as of July 1, 2022. An experienced business leader and health information exchange and interoperability expert, Galvez succeeds Claudia Williams, who will launch a new chapter of her career building transformative systems for healthcare change after her sabbatical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005435/en/ Erica Galvez, Chief Executive Officer, Manifest MedEx (Photo: Business Wire)
