Personnel file: July 15, 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Manifest MedEx (MX), California’s leading health information network, announced today that Erica Galvez has been appointed as the new chief executive officer, assuming responsibilities as of July 1, 2022. An experienced business leader and health information exchange and interoperability expert, Galvez succeeds Claudia Williams, who will launch a new chapter of her career building transformative systems for healthcare change after her sabbatical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005435/en/ Erica Galvez, Chief Executive Officer, Manifest MedEx (Photo: Business Wire)

