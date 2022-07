JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Since April last year, 26 juveniles have escaped from the Bridge City Center on the west bank of Jefferson Parish. This past Sunday six escaped. Last month, on the same day, 20 juveniles took over parts of the facility and five escaped, April and March saw a total of six escapes. The lack of security stems back all the way back to April 2021. Residents who live by the back gates of the facility say they fear for their safety.

