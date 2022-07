SAN ARDO — A 70-year-old woman from San Ardo has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation after pleading guilty for failing to take care of her animals. According to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, Debra Kallmeyer was contacted by officials from the SPCA of Monterey County on Sept. 23, 2021, to see if they could assist with her cats after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

