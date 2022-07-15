ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Arkansas faith-based addiction recovery centers receive federal funding

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A federal grant will provide new funding for a group of faith-based substance abuse recovery centers in Arkansas.

Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director announced Friday that five faith-based substance abuse treatment centers will receive $2.5 million in federal grant funding, sending each operation $500,000.

The five will partner with the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services in providing services.

The five centers are:

  • Better Community Development in Little Rock
  • SOZO Recovery Center in Jessieville
  • Safe Haven in Clarksville
  • Arkansas Recovery Ministries (ARM) 180 in DeWitt
  • Daughters of the Other Side in Higginson

State officials said the efforts made by these programs has been proven to work and that they believe these grants will lead to more recovery.

“Faith based initiatives are key for recovery for persons in need in Arkansas,” Arkansas Substance Abuse Treatment Director Deborah Motley-Bledsoe said. “Treatment is effective, and we believe that this funding will change lives.”

By being faith-based, the center’s work to develop a spiritual foundation in an addict’s recovery, coupled with residential services, faith services, education, prevention, harm reduction, recovery support, life skill development, employment readiness skills and both clinical and non-clinical services.

“A faith-based treatment recovery center is like any other type of rehab center,” Motley-Bledsoe said. “The purpose is the same, helping people fight substance use disorder, but the approach is different.”

Information on substance abuse treatment in Arkansas may be found at Arkansas Take Back.

Comments / 2

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

