Residents evacuated after ceiling of Worcester apartment building collapses

WORCESTER - "You talk to us like we are trash!" Dozens of angry tenants brought more chaos to their apartment building Monday, where days earlier a partial collapse left more than 80 people displaced."I think the landlord should be stepping up. It's his responsibility to house us," said resident Ivory Filmore. The group confronted the owner of the 32-unit building, demanding he give them a place to live. Many of them refused to take the security deposit checks he and his wife are now offering. "Nobody's taking a check," yelled one of the tenants. "We need to be more than...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO