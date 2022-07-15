ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Residents evacuated after ceiling of Worcester apartment building collapses

By Aisha Mbowe
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-unit apartment building in Worcester was evacuated after a large portion of the roof caved in on Friday. According to officials, it is likely the roof could not withstand the weight of the roofing materials resting on it. “This just shouldn’t be able to...

whdh.com

CBS Boston

Displaced tenants confront Worcester landlord after apartment collapse

WORCESTER - "You talk to us like we are trash!" Dozens of angry tenants brought more chaos to their apartment building Monday, where days earlier a partial collapse left more than 80 people displaced."I think the landlord should be stepping up. It's his responsibility to house us," said resident Ivory Filmore. The group confronted the owner of the 32-unit building, demanding he give them a place to live. Many of them refused to take the security deposit checks he and his wife are now offering. "Nobody's taking a check," yelled one of the tenants.  "We need to be more than...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Dump truck rolls into Lake Cochituate

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck found itself in deep trouble when it ended up partially submerged in Lake Cochituate, according to the Natick Fire Department. Shortly before noon Monday, the Natick Fire Department responded to reports of a dump truck near the Amvets in Lake Cochituate. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a large dump truck in the water. It was reportedly unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. hiker flown to hospital after suffering medical episode on NH mountain

BEAN'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was flown to the hospital after he suffered a medical episode while hiking a mountain in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to a call for a medical emergency on the summit of Mount Pierce around 2:30 p.m. found a hiker who was in need of immediate treatment, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

11 people displaced by fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 11 people have been forced out of their homes due to a fire in Brockton on Monday. The people are now being assisted by the Red Cross. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames on Ames Street early Monday morning. One person was treated for...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Black bear barrels by backyards but poses no public safety threat

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear that has caught the attention of several towns in eastern Mass. does not pose a public safety threat but should still be given plenty of space, according to authorities. What is believed to be the same black bear has been making its way through...
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Mayor Wu declares heat emergency, opening 12 cooling centers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency on Monday in the City of Boston beginning Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21 due to weather forcaseded to be in the mid to high 90s during the time period. “We’re working quickly to make sure all of our...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2 hospitalized, 7 displaced after 2-alarm blaze in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two individuals were hospitalized and seven were displaced after a two-alarm fire at a multi-family building in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Officials told 7NEWS that, in order to escape the flames, a mother dropped her baby out of a second story window and into the arms of an off-duty firefighter that also lived in the building.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating what appears to be a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Winston Road. Police taped off a large portion of that area and shell casings could be seen on the ground as officers placed evidence markers on the street.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Brockton woman helps save neighbors from burning building

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton woman ran into a burning apartment building, risking her life to help other escape. Chela Casimar was woken up by fire alarms early Monday morning. Casimar ran outside of the Ames Street apartment building with her kids, put them in the car and ran back into the burning building to save her neighbors.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Somerville man threatens bus driver for ‘driving too slowly’

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man was taken into custody after threatening a bus driver for “(expletive) driving too slowly,” according to Transit Police. On July 15 at about 6:30 p.m., Transit Police officers received a call at Highland Avenue and Benton Street for reports of a driver being threatened by a passenger. When officers arrived on scene, the driver told them that a man later identified as Wakell Steele, 22, of Somerville boarded the bus at Davis Square.
SOMERVILLE, MA

