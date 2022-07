A royal move is underway for Kate Middleton and Prince William! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are packing up and leaving their home in Kensington Palace to be closer to the matriarch of their family (just 10 minutes away!)—and they couldn't be more thrilled about this nearing transition. "The whole family [is] extremely excited to be moving to Windsor, not just because it will bring them closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] but it's a perfect happy medium that brings them closer to London than if they chose to settle full time in Berkshire or Amner Hall," a source close to the couple told Us Weekly.

