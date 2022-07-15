LISTEN: De Blasio tells WINS he won't run for president: 'I tried that and it didn't work'

Democratic presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (R) tours the POET Biorefinery plant with former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack during a campaign stop on May 17, 2019 in Gowrie, Iowa. Photo credit Scott Olson/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Former Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that while he wants to serve in Washington, D.C., he has no interest in running for president once again.

De Blasio, one of several candidates running for the new 10th Congressional District, told 1010 WINS' Newsline with Brigitte Quinn that his run for the Democratic primary in 2020 "really didn’t work" and that he has no desire to run for president in 2024.

"I tried that and it didn’t work ... it really didn’t work ... I put myself out there and clearly it did not work, I am humbled by that reality," he said, reflecting on his short-lived bid for president that ended in 2019. "What I want to do is serve the people of Brooklyn."

The 61-year-old even teased a run for New York governor, though he ultimately decided not to.

Now, like in 2020, de Blasio once again finds himself in a crowded field for the new district that includes Lower Manhattan, as well as parts of Brooklyn, like Sunset Park and Park Slope.

"What I want to do is serve the people of Brooklyn [and] Manhattan in the 10th Congressional District," he added. "I think I can bring a lot to that, having been mayor of this city. I think I can really help get the issues that New Yorkers want on the agenda in Washington, but also fight for real changes in the district, and that is what I think is the right thing for me to do with public service going forward."

De Blasio also weighed in on the looming 2024 presidential race, saying he believes former President Donald Trump will run for president again and become the GOP nominee.

He also said he doesn't believe President Joe Biden is too old to run again.

"I don't see it that way," he said. "Honestly, I think right now is a great example. He's doing something very important on his trip to the Middle East, and he does have particular skill and history moving the international dynamic."

He believes the "central question" is to make sure who is "in the best position" to make sure Trump is defeated.

"Biden has every right to say if he thinks he's the best person to beat Donald Trump and continue some progress in this country that's 100% of his right," he said.

As far as his his standing in this highly-contested congressional race, a new Data for Progress poll found de Blasio was placed in seventh out of eight candidates running.

He seemed to dismiss the poll on Thursday to PIX 11.

"We all know it is an August election," he said on the campaign trail as he pushed a more urgent response to combat the latest COVID-19 surge. "We are not sure, any of us, who is going to show up and vote. So I don’t think this poll tells us a whole lot honestly.