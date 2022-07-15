ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Thousands of tons of dirt dumped inside Spectrum Center to prepare for Monster Jam

By Brett Baldeck
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The hardwood floors have been removed from the Spectrum Center and more than 45 truck loads of dirt have been brought in to prepare for Monster Jam this weekend.

The tour has brought eight drivers and trucks to Charlotte for a freestyle competition and head-to-head racing.

Monster Jam officials said the dirt being brought in is local to Charlotte, which is important to the monster truck drivers who say all dirt is not the same. Moisture content and seasonal changes impact how tacky or sticky the dirt is, which impacts how the monster trucks drive.

Drivers will have an opportunity to walk the track Saturday morning to get a feel for the dirt before the first show Saturday afternoon.

One of the most iconic trucks on the Monster Jam tour is in Charlotte.

For years the driver behind the wheel of Grave Digger was Dennis Anderson. Following a serious injury during a competition in 2017, Anderson decided to retire. The keys to the truck have stayed in the family with his sons and daughter taking over the ride.

‘Dirty Dancing’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary

Krysten Anderson will be behind the wheel for the show in Charlotte. She is now 25-years-old, but first got behind the wheel of a monster truck when she was 18-years-old. She said the biggest learning curve was not the lack of power steering, or that both front and rear tires turn, but instead, its drivers have very little wiggle room in the truck and are strapped in so tight there are very few sight lines.

“I can’t really see a whole lot or move a whole lot inside my cab. So it’s not like I can look down and move the shifter and put it in first or second or anything like that. I have memorized exactly where the shifter is at,” said Anderson.

Tickets to Monster Jam are still available and can be bought at the Spectrum Center box office. There are two shows scheduled for Saturday and one for Sunday afternoon. More information can be found here .

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

