Howard County, MD

Additional Lanes To Open On Maryland Highway In $127M Improvement Project

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
CT DOT announces road construction on Downs St. from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT) is continuing to make progress on a $127 million widening and improvement project, officials say.

The project will improve MD 32 between Linden Church Road and I-70 in Howard County, according to MDOT.

An additional northbound and southbound lane will open to traffic on the afternoon of Friday, July 15, they said. More work will be completed over the next several weeks that will open a second ramp lane from northbound MD 32 to westbound I-70.

This project is in its third year after starting in the summer of 2019. The remaining work includes new roadway signs, rumble strips, and raised pavement markers.

