Chaos, fear and gunshots: Intense moments revealed in 911 call during Macomb County shootout that killed 1 woman

RAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Panicked voices screamed for help at 911 operators in new recordings released on Friday of a wild shootout in Ray Township that left one woman dead and one man injured two days prior.

"I need somebody here right now!" one woman gasped as gunshots popped off in the background. "Somebody just keeps shooting at my house!"

The intense exchange of gunfire captured on tape occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 62000 block of North Ave. between 28 and 29 Mile roads in Ray Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The calls were received by dispatch from people who were trapped inside while an alleged shooter, identified as Matthew Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, open fired at the house.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that the incident appeared to have started over accusations of infidelity.

After an initial investigation, police said Matthew and his wife, Kimberly Mollicone, 49, arrived at the residence Tuesday evening as a 36-year-old Ray Township man was grilling outside. Matthew appeared to have confronted the man about having an alleged affair with his wife, police added, and the exchange quickly escalated into a gunfight.

Deputies said both men were firing handguns when the 36-year-old man was hit in the leg. Police allege Matthew chased the man, who was able to take cover in the home and was able to get ahold of a second weapon.

"My brother's shot!" the man's sister could be heard screaming at dispatch on the 911 tape. "My sister-in-law is in the house with my kids, bunkered down. My father and mother are here!"

When dispatch tried to identify the shooter, the woman said she didn't know who he was.

"He just got out of the vehicle and starting shooting!" she said on the call. "He just started shooting and he's still here! Please send somebody here!"

Police said at this time, the husband and wife got back into their vehicle and were reversing out of the driveway when the two men began to shoot at one another again.

Kimberly was hit in the neck during the exchange, police said.

"Send an ambulance," Matthew said to 911 operators in a separate recording. "My wife's been shot and she's unresponsive."

"What's the address here?" Matthew could be heard shouting multiple times as operators tried to verify his location. "I'm in the line of fire!"

As police arrived on scene, authorities said Kimberly was found in the vehicle and pronounced dead.

The sherrif's office said the entire incident happened in a span of two minutes.

"Overall, more than 30 shell casings were located at the scene from three different weapons that were all recovered throughout this investigation," authorities said on Friday.

Matthew was arrested by police and charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday. He faces the following eight counts after authorities say his actions led to wife's death:

Count 1: Homicide- Felony Murder (life felony)

Count 2: Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

Count 3: Assault with Intent to Murder (felony)

Count 4: Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

Count 5: Weapons – Dangerous Weapon – Carrying with Unlawful Intent (felony) Count 6: Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

Count 7: Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault) (felony)

Count 8: Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

The 36-year-old man was initially taken into police custody, but was later released pending an investigation.

Matthew is due back to be arraigned on Friday afternoon at the 42-1 District Court in Romeo.