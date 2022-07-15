Man posing as soccer coach pleads guilty in federal child porn case

A Fort Worth man posing as a collegiate soccer recruiter faces up to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receiving child porn.

Michael Twing, 43, pleaded guilty to downloading child porn onto his laptop computer via a file-sharing program.

Twing, who's already a registered sex offender, was using the alias "Michael Kronen" as he posed as a soccer recruiter for a local university.

Agents recovered a note on university letterhead in Twing's bedroom inside his home on Blue Valley Ct., along with a roster of high school soccer players.

They also identified at least one text in which Twing asked a coach for a student's contact information.

The Justice Department says that university, which it did not name, is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone aware of a child who may have had inappropriate contact with Twing (a.k.a. "Michael Krogen" or "Christopher Micharl Crogen") is asked to call Crimestoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

Twing is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21st by Judge Reed O'Connor.

