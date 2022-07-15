ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man posing as soccer coach pleads guilty in federal child porn case

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQtXU_0ghGPnwW00

A Fort Worth man posing as a collegiate soccer recruiter faces up to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receiving child porn.

Michael Twing, 43, pleaded guilty to downloading child porn onto his laptop computer via a file-sharing program.

Twing, who's already a registered sex offender, was using the alias "Michael Kronen" as he posed as a soccer recruiter for a local university.

Agents recovered a note on university letterhead in Twing's bedroom inside his home on Blue Valley Ct., along with a roster of high school soccer players.

They also identified at least one text in which Twing asked a coach for a student's contact information.

The Justice Department says that university, which it did not name, is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone aware of a child who may have had inappropriate contact with Twing (a.k.a. "Michael Krogen" or "Christopher Micharl Crogen") is asked to call Crimestoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

Twing is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21st by Judge Reed O'Connor.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Laptop Computer#Violent Crime#Blue Valley Ct#The Justice Department#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Laptops
KRLD News Radio

UPDATE: Amber Alert for 12-year-old girl discontinued

The Corinth Police Department in Texas were searching for a missing 12-year-old girl Saturday who was seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, black shorts, and black “Croc” shoes. An Amber Alert has that had been issued to find her was discontinued Saturday evening. According to police, Angie Carrasco...
CORINTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

Ask the Expert: Could I work for the FBI?

The great resignation has hit almost every industry you can think of…. even the FBI! On Ask The Expert, KRLD’s Kristin Diaz and David Rancken spoke with FBI Special Agent Patricia Ortiz about who qualifies for their hundreds of open positions.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy