Reunion Tower follows ERCOT conservation requests, too

By Alan Scaia
 3 days ago
Photo credit digidreamgrafix/Getty Images

Reunion Tower in Dallas went dark twice this week when ERCOT issued conservation appeals, and as North Texas begins another stretch of triple-digit heat, the tower's management says it will do the same in the future. The National Weather Service says high temperatures are expected to return to 100 degrees and higher Saturday and remain there at least through the end of next week.

When ERCOT issued conservation appeals Monday and Wednesday, Reunion Tower kept its lights off.

"That's how we like to be, trying to project our image showing how much we care about the community," said Gregg Elkin, Reunion Tower's director of business development, saying shutting off the lights is similar to lighting up for a holiday or to support one of the area's sports teams.

Elkin said Reunion Tower and other parts of the Dallas skyline work together on those celebrations, and they have been doing the same to dim their lights during calls for conservation.

"A lot of times there is a common cause. There's absolutely no reason we shouldn't all work together and work with the mayor's office and other departments around the city to make sure we're trying to reach as many people as possible and being that good neighbor as much as we can," Elkin said.

In addition to trying to reduce strain on the electric grid, Elkin says turning off the lights on such a visible piece of the skyline can let people know about a conservation request.

"It's a quick message like a Mavericks' win show. You may not have been able to watch or listen to the game, but you drive by and see it; hey, they won," Elkin said. "It's always fun to see, when we do go dark, how many questions we get from people if they're unaware of what might be going on and wondering what's wrong. We're just doing our part to help the community."

Elkin said, if ERCOT issues another conservation request, Reunion Tower will go dark again.

