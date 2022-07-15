ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, NC

Park being created in Summerfield will expand well beyond town

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhleD_0ghGPbLo00
Park being created in Summerfield will expand well beyond town

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A $2.8-million master plan has been created for 115 acres along I-73 in Summerfield.

The project is in the fundraising stages and will protect the Reedy Fork Creek, which is part of the water supply for the area.

“The community has been really excited about it so far,” said Summerfield Town Manager Scott Whitaker.

The property will be a dedicated equestrian park with about four-and-a-half specific horse-design trails and facilities.

There will also be hiking trails, picnic shelters and an adventure play scape.

“Think of it as a really high quality type of playground that you would be willing to drive some distance to get to use,” Whitaker said.

Jody Esque has lived in Summerfield for years. When she first moved to the area, it was pretty much all farms in the area.

“It’s gonna be nice because everything around the area right now is landlocked. So it’s like the farms are all gone,” Esque said.

She has 16 horses on her property and is excited about the new trails coming near her home.

“This will probably be a really nice trail for older people and children…there are no big hills to go up and down,” Esque said.

It will be a place to walk, ride horses and connect to other cities.

“This is a project that will connect the A&Y Greenway over to Triad Park, and it will go west toward Winston-Salem eventually,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker says this is a joint project with the City of Greensboro, The Town of Oakridge, Guilford County and the Piedmont Land Conservancy.

“We expect it to draw regionally because there really aren’t that many trails specifically designed from the ground up for the equestrian community, and this will have parking designed for trailers. It actually has two distinct parking areas: one for more of the greenway and the playground, another specifically for the horse trailers and that community,” Whitaker said.

Esque can’t wait for the work to get underway.

“We need it. With all the COVID…this is a place for people to get outdoors and relax and do what they need to do and enjoy some of the beautiful Summerfield,” Esque said.

Summerfield’s town manager says they are still in the fundraising phase of Bandera Farms Park.

He says they just filed a grant application yesterday and have a request into Guilford County that looks promising.

In October of last year, Governor Roy Cooper announced the project would receive $500,000 from the NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. He is hoping to break ground sooner than later

You can see all the plans here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

High Point City Council table controversial apartment complex zoning

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The possibility of a new 3-story proposed structure on Futrelle Drive in High Point is temporarily on hold. On Monday the city council tabled the contentious zoning case concerning a proposed apartment complex in a neighborhood off Eastchester Drive. City Council said the 6-2 vote would allow developer Efincia Construction […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Family remembers former Greensboro Fire Department chief

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ray Flowers was Greensboro’s first Black fire chief and among the first group of Black firefighters the department hired. He passed away Saturday at 83 after battling a short illness. On Sunday, the flags flying outside Fire Station Seven on Gatewood Avenue in Greensboro were lowered to half-staff as a way […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Summerfield, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem Dash takes "flight" this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Get ready for a crazy, fun promotional event at the Winston-Salem Dash game this Friday July 22nd. The "flights" night is paying homage to our states rich craft beer and aviation industry. "We took the 'First In Flight' branding and celebrated it with our local breweries,"...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro residents share Randleman Road crime concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There were three robberies in three days less than three miles apart on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Two banks and a convenience store were targeted in the middle of the day, according to the Greensboro Police Department.  The crimes have nearby business owners uneasy.  “It’s scary. I’m not going to lie,” said William […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

PHOTOS: Mooresville equestrian estate hits market at nearly $16M

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville estate carrying a price tag of nearly $16 million tops the charts in the Charlotte region as the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale — and it isn’t found on Lake Norman. That rural property — an equestrian estate spanning more than 140 acres — is between Mooresville and China Grove in Rowan County.
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Mount Airy News

Food Lion honors long-term employees

SALISBURY – Food Lion recently said nearly 300 of its associates will be celebrating 30 or more years of service with the company including five long-term associates from stores in the Mount Airy area. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Planning underway for Alzheimer’s walks

Several thousand people take to the streets during the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Winston-Salem in November. Winston-Salem is among the largest walks in the state. (Submitted photo) The calendar might show summer, and the outdoor temperatures will reinforce that, but some area folks are...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Hiking Trails#Urban Construction
chapelboro.com

As Chatham’s Growth Looms, Small Businesses See Opportunity

Sue and Rich Szary have become staples in the downtown Siler City community. Their retail business, Twin Birch & Teasel, has sold handmade products, offered fiber weaving classes and made the storefront a space for local artists to collaborate and create together for the last 12 years. “It’s about experiences,”...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMY NEWS2

I-85 North crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a crash on I-85 northbound Monday afternoon. Three lanes of the interstate have been shut down at Mt. Hope Church Road due to a vehicle accident with injuries. Three vehicles appear to be involved, according to WFMY News 2...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Returning from a long vacation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, my family just returned from a week at the beach. It was wonderful. The beach at Oak Island was pristine and we had some of the best family time during this vacation that we have ever had. But you know that feeling I had last...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Van stolen from Winston-Salem church, pastor says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Lexwin Baptist Church in Winston-Salem are asking for the public’s help finding a van they say was stolen from them. Pastor Erick Goff tells FOX8 that someone broke into the church between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday. Goff says the people who broke in came in through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy