KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to several men being detained in Parrottsville. On July 13, officers responded to an area on South Highway 340 for a shooting. According to a police report narrative, several people had been seen shooting at each other from a white Ford Ranger and a sedan.

COCKE COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO