8 Things You Need to Know Before You Shop for Ground Beef, According to Local Butchers

In this week's hot homes roundup, we're placing our focus on a single stunner, and going big.9 Cherry Hills Farm Court — $10,100,000Why we love it: This modern palace sits on just over 1.8 acres and is nothing short of magnificent, from its masterfully designed interior to its serene, sprawling gardens. Neighborhood: Cherry Hills FarmRealtor: John Jaster at Slifer Smith & Frampton DenverSpecs: 5 beds, 11 baths, 16,209 square feet Notable features: Crowning glass atriums, indoor hot tub, massive outdoor swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, tennis court, multiple fireplaces, private gym and spa and three-stall heated garage. 9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Greg Muntz/Muntz Studios 9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography 9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography 9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography 9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography 9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography 9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image PhotographySee more photos
