An Ireton woman was arrested after authorities responded to a report of a car in a ditch west of Ireton Thursday morning. 31-year-old Kate Holtrop of Ireton, was driving south on Dove Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch. She got back onto Dove Avenue, lost control of the vehicle again and entered the east ditch, where the vehicle became stuck. Responding deputies suspected Holtrop was under the influence of alcohol; they also discovered a loaded shotgun in the vehicle.

IRETON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO