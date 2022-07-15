ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, ND

Dickinson police arrest alleged shooting suspect

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
 3 days ago

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man, originally from Nevada, has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the head on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Dakota Boulevard, according to Dickinson police.

The suspect, later identified as Joseph Bullins, was eventually located in Stark County on 33rd Street SW by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and brought in for questioning.

The victim was taken to CHI St. Alexius ER and later life-flighted to Bismarck.

Bullins is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Authorities added the two knew each other.

KX News

