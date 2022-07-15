ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Troopers arrest impaired driver who drove through FHP investigation

By Hannah Groves
 3 days ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Terry Thomas Carlton Thursday night for driving under the influence, felony drug possession and other charges during a separate traffic homicide investigation.

Carlton was driving a white Kia on US 41, south of Tuckers Grade Road. Some of the lanes were closed for the investigation, but Carlton disregarded the road closure - passing through the median and driving around marked law enforcement cars with their emergency lights on.

Troopers were able to stop the Kia and identify Carlton. They found that Carlton’s license was suspended and that he was a habitual traffic offender. He also had an open bottle of Crown Royal in the car and a plastic baggie of meth.

After Carlton failed a series of field sobriety tests, troopers placed him under arrest and took him to the Charlotte County Jail.

