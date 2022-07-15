ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Bluff County, NE

NSP seeking information about Scotts Bluff Co. crash

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago


NSP is seeking additional information regarding a crash that occurred Thursday in Scotts Bluff County. The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 MT at the intersection of Highway 92/W 20th Street...

panhandlepost.com

Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, July 7 - July 13

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Gering postal worker sentenced for stealing mail

OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jean Thomas, 56, of Gering, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Thomas to two years’ probation and imposed a fine of $250. From 2017 until October 2021, Thomas...
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

BNSF Crossing at Bridgeport closed July 19-20

Burlington Northern-Santa Fe will be working on the railroad crossing at Highway 385 and 88 in the Bridgeport area. The work is scheduled for July 19 and 20. The work will begin early in the morning of July 19 and is expected to be completed in the afternoon of July 20.
BRIDGEPORT, NE
