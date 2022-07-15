NSP seeking information about Scotts Bluff Co. crash

A-Town Zesto has been an Alliance staple since 1950. It's hard to miss the neon-lit glow of the building in the evening. A-Town Zesto is located at 711 West 3rd Street. "It has multiple owners, but we bought it in August of 2018 and opened it in May of 2019," Zesto owner Tearza Mashburn said. "And then COVID happened, so that made things interesting. In 2020, we had supply chain issues, so that made it interesting. But the business has been here and it's just a part of the community. You know, when you think of summertime, you think of the Zesto's and you think of the blue goo [ice cream]. We've had multiple people come and take pictures with the neon [lights] or tell us stories that they came for ice cream when they were little. It's interesting to hear those stories from the people that came when they were younger."

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO