Prosecutors clear former LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey of any charges in New Year’s Eve shots fired incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Prosecutors in Pulaski County say they will not pursue any charges against former Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey in connection with a shots-fired incident on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Arkansas State Police, prosecutors said that Humphrey was justified in his use of deadly force.

“After reviewing the information, this office concludes that Chief Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of deadly force and it is our opinion that no further review of this matter is necessary,” a letter from prosecutors to state investigators read.

The shots-fired incident at the center of the investigation happened in front of a convenience store in the 5100 block of Asher just before 9 p.m. on Friday, December 31.

Humphrey said after the incident that he and other members of his command staff were in the field that night to help with the heavy holiday call load.

A police report from the day after the incident showed Humphrey was on patrol and spotted a crowd around a fight in front of the store. The report continued that as Humphrey approached the crowd, a woman who had been involved fired a gun into the crowd, hitting another woman.

Investigators said that Humphrey then fired at the suspect in that shooting, identified as Taz Hayes. The shot missed Hayes, who was taken into custody at the scene uninjured.

Following the incident, Humphrey was placed on administrative leave, per department protocol. An investigation into the incident was then started by the Arkansas State Police.

Humphrey returned to active duty less than two weeks later. He announced his retirement on May 2 and officially stepped down on May 20.

In a statement, officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that while prosecutors are closing their investigation, the LRPD internal review of the incident remains ongoing.

The statement also noted that a change in employment status, like Humphrey’s retirement, would not stop the completion of the department’s investigation.

