Trigg County, KY

Jett Trial Date To Be Soon Set In Dullenty Murder

By Edward Marlowe
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, the setting of a trial date looms in the case of 48-year-old Harold “Butch” Jett — an Illinois man and family relative charged in the October 21, 2021 Trigg County murder of his aunt, Mary Dullenty. During a Friday pre-trial conference in the 56th...

www.wkdzradio.com

wkdzradio.com

Charged With Manslaughter, Testimony Opens In Bingham Trial

Charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter in the April 7, 2020, deaths of her 3-year-old and 7-month-old, the trial of Cadiz woman Keyona Bingham began Monday in Trigg County Circuit Court — and wasted little time drawing strong emotions. Among the afternoon’s admitted evidence from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Grand Jury Returns Assault, Robbery And Burglary Indictments

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments for assault, robbery and burglary-related crimes. 19-year old Emonie A. Evans, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of first-degree attempted assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from May when Hopkinsville Police went to a home on Grandview Drive to serve Evans several felony warrants. When officers arrived and looked through the window they reportedly saw Evans laying on a bed with a gun on his waist. After police said they surrounded the home, Evans came out of the house unarmed. During a search of the house, police found the gun, covered up, behind a dryer. Officers also located a marijuana blunt and ammunition inside the home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Former Deputy Tomlinson Seeking Sheriff’s Title Through Write-In Process

Former Trigg County Deputy Sheriff David Tomlinson is one of four people appearing on the ballot in the sheriff’s race this November. Tomlinson is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and has had previous law enforcement stops in Oak Grove and Guthrie over the past two decades before joining the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Fiscal Court Hears Annual Trigg Sheriff’s Office Crime Data

In what was the annually scheduled review of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Aaron Acree used Monday evening’s Trigg County Fiscal Court session to reveal a number of key factoids about county crimes committed in the last year. Among the figures, and from July 2021 through June...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Hit And Run Crash

A Hopkinsville man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a wreck on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Tyler Brinkerhoff struck a utility pole on Harrison Street and then fled the area before law enforcement arrived. Witnesses were reportedly able to describe...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating assault with knife

Hopkinsville police are investigating an assault with a knife from Sunday afternoon on Canton Street. The 25-year old male victim was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a severe laceration after he was cut by a person he knew near the intersection of Canton and Country Club Lane a few minutes before 4 p.m., according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County law enforcement agencies used the former South Middle School building for active shooter training last week. That included officers and deputies from Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville, Central City, and Powderly Police Departments, as well as the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. That...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Vehicle Crash In Trigg County

A wreck on Caledonia Road in Trigg County led to charges for a Cadiz man Sunday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 54-year-old Gregory Fletcher was in an argument with his wife when she left their home in a vehicle and he followed her in his vehicle. He was...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested following late night traffic stop

A Paducah man was arrested late Saturday night following a traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a vehicle was stopped on South 30th Street, near Fairmont Drive. The driver, 21-year-old Jordan L. Harmon, was found to have oxycodone with him, and no prescription for the medication. Harmon...
PADUCAH, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Stolen Nashville food truck tracked to property in Clarksville where other missing vehicles allegedly found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A stolen food truck out of Nashville led investigators in Clarksville to the discovery of other stolen vehicles. The owner of "Sugaboats" has a tracker hidden on her food trailer. When it disappeared Thursday from its parking spot on a lot off of Rosa L. Parks Blvd., owner Shilon Calbert had to know where it went.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a suspicious subject on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 38-year-old Wilford Smith was found kicking a door to a home and was under the influence of some kind of substance. After he...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Sheriff Makes Public Statement Regarding Investigation

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he does not plan to resign despite an ongoing state police investigation concerning alleged misconduct by the sheriff. Sheriff Acree told the News Edge Wednesday morning he is cooperating fully with state police regarding the investigation. He said he has not been in contact...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: Man arrested after chase through Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A high-speed chase in Madisonville ended with the arrest of one man. It started around 1:30 Friday morning on South Main Street. Officers say they were patrolling the area when they saw a car speeding. That’s when police say the officer started chasing after the suspect....
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Fatal Crash

Kentucky State Police have released the name of a Princeton man that was killed in a wreck on Princeton Road in Trigg County Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a truck driven by 72-year-old Blakely Mitchell was northbound when it ran off the road and overturned ejecting and killing Mitchell.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Addie Pearl Chambers Hunt, 83 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 83-year-old Addie Pearl Chambers Hunt of Hopkinsville will be Friday, July 22 at 12:30pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. There will be no visitation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Frances Barlow, 78 of Killeen, Texas

Funeral services for 78-year-old Frances Irene Coleman Barlow of Killeen Texas and formerly of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, July 21 at 12:30pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 11:30.
KILLEEN, TX
wkdzradio.com

Jeff Helton, 61 of Princeton

A memorial service will be held at a later date for 61-year-old Jeff Helton of Princeton. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Three sons – Gavin Helton, Princeton; Brandon Johnson, Ringo, Georgia; and Steven (Shelby) Cearlock, Hillsboro, Ill. Three brothers – John Helton, Princeton; Dennis Helton,...
PRINCETON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Thomas T.C. Carden, 76 of Madisonville

Funeral services for 76-year-old Thomas Anthony “TC” Carden of Madisonville will be Thursday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
MADISONVILLE, KY

