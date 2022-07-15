ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Housing market is cooling down, realtor says

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6P3Q_0ghGMLxZ00

After months of skyrocketing real estate prices and bidding wars, homes are starting to become a bit more accessible, and the housing market is starting to slow down.

John Mayfield is the president of the Missouri Realtors Association. He said that yes, houses were going for way over asking price for a while. But now, things are getting a bit more affordable.

"So now all of that is kind of settled down, and there really are more attractive prices," Mayfield said. "We're seeing more price reductions even though interest rates have gone up a little bit."

Mayfield said he thinks the savings buyers are seeing on the sales price are offsetting any additional money they'll pay with a higher interest rate.

Plus, in Missouri, people who missed their chance to buy when the market was at its most competitive have another shot.

"Some of the buyers who wanted to purchase in the last 24 months and were pushed out of the market now have an opportunity to come back in and have their offers taken more seriously," Mayfield said.

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri group warns of rental units losing affordability requirements

In the next five years, roughly 8,000 affordable housing units in Missouri may no longer be affordable. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program gives incentives to developers to build new housing for low-income families, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. Units are required to remain affordable for...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Susie Busch-Transou to open lifestyle retail store in Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — A familiar family name is bringing a new “lifestyle” retail store to the St. Louis area this fall. Hearth & Soul is a retail concept by Susie Busch-Transou, daughter of former Anheuser-Busch Chairman August Busch III. The 4,200-square-foot store, currently under construction at 9640...
LADUE, MO
KOLR10 News

Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Realtors#Real Estate Prices#Cooling Down
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Treasurer pleads for legislature to address ESG influence on public pensions

(The Center Square) – The Missouri legislature needs to examine who is making investments of taxpayer funds held in public pensions, according to the state treasurer. Scott Fitzpatrick, a candidate for the Republican nomination for state auditor, highlighted his concern during a recent visit to St. Louis. He believes a top legislative priority should be acting on the state’s investment relationships with any Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Funds through public pension systems.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KMOX News Radio

St. Charles hopes to lower used car tax rates

Missouri lawmakers may consider changing a law about used car tax rates. In the meantime, local jurisdictions like St. Charles County are making their own decisions. Tonight, the County Council could pass a resolution paving the way for a lowered vehicle tax rate in the fall. It would allow car owners to pay about the same amount as last year. Without the resolution, those bills would be 20% higher.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Drought Conditions Spread in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Drought conditions are getting worse in the Regional Radio listening area. Luke Turnbough describes where our local counties stand at the moment by way of the latest weekly United States Geological Survey drought monitor map for Missouri.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOX News Radio

Missouri patient infected with rare amoeba dies

A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake, has died. The Missouri Health and Senior Services Department reports the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis encephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection. Health officials say they...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

3/4ths of Greitens’ funding comes from outside of Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Eric Greitens has received more money from Los Angeles, California than from Kansas City, Missouri during his bid for U.S. Senate from the state of Missouri. Campaign finance data from OpenSecrets, shows a stark discrepancy between Greitens and his Republican opponents in the primary for...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy