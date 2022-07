While millions of households struggle with soaring costs and the government rejects any demands for pay rises, the bankers’ bonuses are back, alongside plans to unleash City bosses’ pay as part of a post-Brexit deregulation agenda, much like the one that paved the way to the 2008 financial crash. Under the guise of “international competitiveness”, the City and the government are seeking to double down on a finance-led economy that serves global financial markets rather than supporting communities and the green transition.

ECONOMY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO