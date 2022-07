JOPLIN, Mo. – A local organization makes a big donation to the Spiva Center for the Arts.

The Friends of Saint Avips is a group dedicated to promoting interest in and financial assistance to the Center. On Thursday, they did just that with a $122,000 donation.

