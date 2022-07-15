ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach man gets 2 life sentences for sexually battering child almost 10 years ago

PANAMA CITY — A 53-year-old Panama City Beach man was sentenced Friday to two life terms in prison for sexually battering a child almost a decade ago.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register issued the sentence to Rene Elmer Rivas, 53, who was convicted June 30, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Register ruled that the two sentences will run at the same time, according to Bay County court records.

A jury deliberated less than an hour before finding Rivas guilty of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 12.

The victim, who was 7 years old when the assaults began, testified during the trial, telling jurors she had been too frightened and embarrassed to come forward until, years later, she told someone at church what had happened.

Her mother contacted authorities and the resulting investigation by the Bay County Sheriff's Office and the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center ended in the charges. Rivas was arrested in November 2018.

