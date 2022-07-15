ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

Historic Pavilion Restored | Jack LaDuke’s Adirondack Journal

mountainlake.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most popular attractions in the Adirondacks is historic Fort Ticonderoga. Coming up next weekend, the...

mountainlake.org

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

For Sale: Tour The Riggi’s Rustic Yet Sophisticated $31 Million Lake Placid Camp

The prominent Saratoga Springs couple's Lake Placid compound may be their most stunning piece of real estate and its sale could set a local record. Over the years Michele and Ronald Riggi have not only been well known for their philanthropic efforts, but also for some of the most beautiful pieces of real estate in the Spa City. But you have to go a little further north to see what could be their most stunning property: their Lake Placid compound just listed for $31 million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Developer has right to build 7,600-square-foot boathouse, per state agencies

Foundation placed before Adirondack Park Agency limited size in 2010 rule change. The developer behind a pair of controversial marina projects near Saranac Lake has legacy rights to build a pair of private boathouses totalling 7,656 square feet and 14 slips in Lake Placid’s remote Echo Bay. The combined project would be more than six times the size of current Adirondack boathouse standards.
LAKE PLACID, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Big Top Circus comes to Glens Falls area this week

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something big is rising in City Park this week. The big top is back this week. The Zerbini Family Big Top Circus is coming back to Glens Falls in style this Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20. The tent goes up at City Park, by the city bandstand and Crandall Public Library.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ticonderoga, NY
Government
City
Ticonderoga, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack skies missing Long Lake legend

The skies over Long Lake are quieter this week. So are the basketball courts, where a group of players met for pickup games for decades. In this tiny lakefront community, the game was almost a way of keeping time. It was a gentleman’s game, Mike Farrell recalled this week.
LONG LAKE, NY
WCAX

Blueberry season off to a strong start

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Blueberry season is underway and Vermonters are picking all throughout the state. Blueberries are sweet, sour and versatile. “The weather was nice so we thought we’d pick some blueberries and make some blueberry cake later,” said Luce Hillman of Shelburne. Blueberry season has been...
CHARLOTTE, VT
mynbc5.com

The Welcome Center welcomes its first resident

BERLIN, Vt. — The Welcome Center in Berlin opened its doors for its first resident Monday morning. The $5.5 million project was made possible by funding from Good Samaritan Haven in Barre and a $5 million grant from Vermont Housing and Conservation. Good Sam bought the Twin City Motel,...
BERLIN, VT
mynbc5.com

Breakfast on the Farm welcomes 2,000 people to Addison, Vermont

ADDISON, Vt. — After two years of virtual farm tours, the annual Vermont breakfast on the farm event returned in person Saturday at Gosliga farm in Addison, Vermont. “These days, there aren’t as many people who grow their own food or know a farmer. So we provide a way to build connections that people otherwise wouldn’t have. So people can ask farmers here, how Is the milk made,” said Laura Hardie, chair of Vermont Breakfast on the Farm.
ADDISON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondacks#French And Indian War#Fort Ticonderoga#Adirondack Journal#British
suncommunitynews.com

Ticonderoga Farmer's Market opens new location

New location brings added foot traffic and hope for more vendors. TICONDEROGA | The festive green ribbon was cut on Saturday, July 16 at the Ticonderoga Farmer's Market. The market has changed locations to behind Glens Falls National Bank on Montcalm Street, with Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce members optimistic that the sunny stretch of lawn will increase foot traffic and also bring more vendors to the site.
TICONDEROGA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Best restaurants in Queensbury, according to Tripadvisor

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Italian to Mexican to American food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Queensbury. These are the best restaurants in Queensbury, according to Tripadvisor. 10. Bogey’s Pub and Grill. Bogey’s Pub and Grill serves American food and is open for...
QUEENSBURY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont to receive $57.9M to help startups, entrepreneurs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont will get nearly $58 million in federal funding to help entrepreneurs and small business startups gain access to loans and seed funding. “This program will support our innovative employers, helping them to grow and become national leaders while strengthening our communities here at home,” Scott said.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
mynbc5.com

Remains of Vermont soldier reported KIA during WWII recovered

WASHINGTON — The remains of a Vermont soldier who was killed in battle during WWII are finally set to return home after being lost for more than 70 years. Army Pvt. Alevin Hathaway, 20, of Hinesburg, was reported missing in action on Nov. 6, 1944, after his unit engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Another injury at Bingham Falls prompts officials to issue warning

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another close call at a Stowe area waterfall has public safety officials warning the public. Stowe Mountain Rescue says there’s a pattern to the worst rescue calls at Bingham Falls. They say someone climbs to the highest point to jump, changes their mind, and then slips off.
STOWE, VT
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
Colchester Sun

UVM and Vermont State College System offer free courses for Vermonters

The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters. The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County warns of new COVID variant

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services put out a warning this week recommending COVID-19 precautions to be taken, as infection rates change and increase in the county. A new COVID-19 variant, Omicron BA.5, has shown up in parts of Warren County and the country, and the county advises caution, including social distancing, face mask use, and close monitoring of symptoms.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Dirt bike stolen in Mendon

MENDON — Police say they are investigating the theft of a dirt bike in Mendon. The incident took place at a home on US Route 4 yesterday. Police say the dirt bike is an orange 2016 KTM 350 XCF, valued at $9,000. The bike was chained to the front...
MENDON, VT
mynbc5.com

No injuries in South Hero garage fire

SOUTH HERO, Vt. — A portable garage fire in South Hero caused black smoke to billow into the air around noon on Sunday. No one was injured in the fire that took place on Eagle Camp Road, but officials say the garage is a total loss. Crews had a...
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide

Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Updated: 4 hours ago. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy